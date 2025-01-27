Maryland Basketball: Julian Reese named Player of the Week
It was a solid week of basketball for senior forward Julian Reese. With the Terrapins facing two difficult back-to-back road games, Reese brought his A game on both nights and helped lead the Terps to their first two road wins of the season. It began back on Thursday against No. 17 Illinois, where Reese notched a career-high 27 points (along with 17 rebounds) en route to a dominant 91-70 victory for Maryland. Reese continued his stellar play on Sunday at Indiana, where he accounted for 14 points, 10 rebounds and two assists, leading to a 79-78 win over the Hoosiers.
For his efforts, Reese was named NCAA March Madness Player of the Week.
With back-to-back road wins in hostile environments, college basketball analyst Andy Katz called on the AP Top 25 to rank the Terrapins within the Top 25.
As Maryland continues to rise within Big Ten conference play, it seems likely that we'll see the Terrapins make an appearance in the next AP Top 25 rankings come out on Monday. As of this writing, the Terps are fifth in the conference at 16-5 overall and 6-4 in conference play - trailing only Wisconsin, Michigan, Purdue, and Michigan State.
Up next, the Terps return home for another big time matchup in conference play, this time against No. 18 Wisconsin. Maryland is just 8-15 against the Badgers all-time, and the Terrapins have lost five of the last six meetings. In order to continue the momentum they've built over the last two games, there's no question that the Terps will need another big time effort from Reese against the Badgers on Wednesday.
