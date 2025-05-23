All terrapins

Maryland Basketball lands Kansas transfer Rakease Passmore

Although the Terrapins lost out on four-star recruit Sebastian Wilkins on Friday, Maryland picked up a solid piece from the transfer portal with shooting guard Rakease Passmore.

The transfer from Kansas played in 23 games as a true freshman for the Jayhawks, averaging 0.7 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 5 minutes per game. Passmore is a former four-star recruit who was ranked as a Top 50 prospect in 2024.

Here's what Director of Scouting for 247Sports Adam Finkelstein had to say about Passmore as a recruit:

“Passmore is a strong and athletic wing. He’s a major threat in transition where he runs the floor hard and can rise-up for the type of explosive finishes that can immediately change the momentum of a game. He’s a downhill straight-line driver, who doesn’t have a ton of wiggle to his game, but can go through contact. He’s made strides as a shooter and has become capable from three with room and rhythm. Passmore is also a projectable defender with a real chance to become a weapon on that end of the floor because he can get low in his stance, slide his feet laterally, and absorb contact in his upper body.”

