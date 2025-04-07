All terrapins

Maryland basketball loses another player to Kevin Willard, Villanova

Trent Knoop

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Once Kevin Willard left Maryland, the entire Terrapins' roster was bare. Center Derik Queen entered the NBA Draft, while the rest was either lost to graduation or entered the transfer portal. Buzz Williams is the new Sherrif in town, but he has to fill a roster and if there was any intention of keeping some players around from the Willard era -- it's not going smooth. On Monday, former four-star Maryland commit, Chris Jeffrey, committed to Villanova.

Later on, Maryland's Malachi Palmer also followed Willard to Villanova and committed to the 'Cats.

The 6-6 freshman completed his first season at College Park and was used sparingly. In 22 games, Palmer averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds while averaging 8.5 minutes per game. The big knock on the Terrapins this past season was the lack of depth. Maryland's starting five all averaged double figures and they played a ton of minutes.

Williams has gained three transfer commitments, but he has a lot of work to do to fill roster.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland basketball contacts Big Ten transfer starter

Maryland lands transfer portal prospect from Big Ten school

'Buzz Williams is going to win big at Maryland': Analyst has full confidence in new-look Maryland basketball

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball