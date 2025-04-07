Maryland basketball loses another player to Kevin Willard, Villanova
Once Kevin Willard left Maryland, the entire Terrapins' roster was bare. Center Derik Queen entered the NBA Draft, while the rest was either lost to graduation or entered the transfer portal. Buzz Williams is the new Sherrif in town, but he has to fill a roster and if there was any intention of keeping some players around from the Willard era -- it's not going smooth. On Monday, former four-star Maryland commit, Chris Jeffrey, committed to Villanova.
Later on, Maryland's Malachi Palmer also followed Willard to Villanova and committed to the 'Cats.
The 6-6 freshman completed his first season at College Park and was used sparingly. In 22 games, Palmer averaged 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds while averaging 8.5 minutes per game. The big knock on the Terrapins this past season was the lack of depth. Maryland's starting five all averaged double figures and they played a ton of minutes.
Williams has gained three transfer commitments, but he has a lot of work to do to fill roster.
