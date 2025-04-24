JUST IN: Maryland misses out on transfer portal target who commits to Texas
After it was reported earlier today that St. John's transfer point guard Simeon Wilcher had narrowed his list to seven schools, it would appear that he's already made his decision. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Wilcher has committed to Texas.
Earlier on Thursday, Rothstein reported that Wilcher had cut his list to Maryland, Ole Miss, BYU, Virginia Tech, Oregon, Texas, and Pitt. The fact that a decision came just hours later shows you how fast things move in today's world of recruiting.
It seemed like there was reason for optimism when it came to Maryland's chance of landing Wilcher. In addition to the fact that he's an east coast product, his brother actually played for head coach Buzz Williams last season at Texas A&M. While that connection likely helped put Maryland in Wilcher's final group, the opportunity at Texas was obviously too good to pass up.
For Williams and the Terrapins, it's back to the drawing board as they look to add more pieces to the roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.
