Maryland Basketball: Terrapins finish among the best players in the Big Ten Conference

Maryland men's basketball ended up with the No. 2 seed for the Big Ten Tournament and a share of second place with Michigan for the regular season. After exceeding all expectations, the Terrapins are as hot of a team as any out there. Maryland has arguably the best starting five in college basketball with any of the starters having the capabilites of lighting up the scoreboard on any given night.

With the success of the 'Crab Five', Terrapins finished the regular season amongst the best of the Big Ten. Here are different players who finished in the top five of the Big Ten Conference.

Rebounding leaders

1. Danny Wolf (Michigan) - 9.7 rebounds
2. Julian Reese (Maryland) - 9.3 rebounds
3. Derik Queen (Maryland) - 9.2 rebounds
4. Oumar Ballo (Indiana) - 9.1 rebounds
5. Great Osobor (Washington) - 8.0 rebounds

Steal leaders

1. Ace Baldwin Jr. (Penn State) - 2.4 steals
2. Braden Smith (Purdue) - 2.3 steals
3. Great Osobor (Washington) - 1.9 steals
3. Ja'Kobi Gillespie (Maryland) - 1.9 steals
5. TJ Bamba (Oregon) - 1.8 steals

Block leaders

1. Yanic Konan Niederhauser (Penn State) - 2.3 blocks
2. Nate Bittle (Oregon) - 2.2 blocks
3. Julian Reese (Maryland) - 1.6 blocks
4. Aday Mara (UCLA) - 1.5 blocks
5. Vlad Goldin (Michigan) - 1.4 blocks
5. Danny Wolf (Michigan) - 1.4 blocks

