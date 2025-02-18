Maryland basketball rises in ESPN's latest bracketology
Maryland men's basketball is starting to get some respect after a solid week. The Terrapins beat Nebraska on the road before returning home and crushing Iowa on Sunday. The Terps scored 101 points and the starting five all scored in double figures once again.
Following the 2-0 week, Maryland rose in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. The voters sent the Terrapins up five spots and Maryland is now ranked No. 20 in the country after being the 25th-best team a week ago.
The Terrapins are also getting some love from ESPN following their massive week. In ESPN's updated bracketology, the Terps are now a No. 5 seed and would be predicted to face the winner of Arkansas vs. Wake Forest in the play-in game.
Joe Lunardi has Maryland in the South Region (Atlanta) and he has the Terrapins with the top-seeded Auburn Tigers.
The Terrapins have just one game on the schedule this week. Maryland will host USC in College Park on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -