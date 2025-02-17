Social media reactions to No. 25 Maryland's dominant win over Iowa

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



The Maryland Terrapins are an NCAA Tournament 🔒



Maryland becomes our 6th lock out of the Big Ten and 23rd overall. The Terps now sit 20-6 (10-5) with six Quad 1 wins. Terps have a clean sheet with a winning record in each Quad 1 and Quad 2, just one Quad 2… https://t.co/FucensvPmR pic.twitter.com/57f5gqLiFi