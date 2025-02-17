Social media reactions to No. 25 Maryland's dominant win over Iowa
The No. 25 Maryland Terrapins showcased their dominance on Sunday night, cruising to a 101-75 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Despite trailing 51-47 at halftime, Maryland came out firing in the second half, launching a 26-4 run that turned a four-point deficit into a commanding 31-point lead.
The Terrapins' offense was firing on all cylinders, with all five starters finishing in double-figures. Ja'Kobi Gillespie led the way with 26 points, while Rodney Rice and Derik Queen both contributed 18 points each. Selton Miguel added 17 points, and Julian Reese rounded out the strong performance with 16 points.
With the win, Maryland improved to 20-6 overall and 10-5 in the Big Ten, further solidifying their spot as one of the top teams in the conference. The victory also extended their home record to an impressive 15-1 on the season, underscoring their dominance on their home court.
The Terrapins' all-around play, with their potent offense and solid defense, has made them a serious contender for a deep run in the NCAA tournament. Many experts are now viewing Maryland as a Final Four-caliber team, with their performance on both ends of the floor making them a force to be reckoned with as the tournament approaches. Maryland's recent run of success positions them as one of the top teams to watch as the season moves into its final stretch.
Here are just some of the social media reactions following Maryland's win on Sunday.
