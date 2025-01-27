BREAKING: Maryland Basketball unranked in latest AP Top 25
The Maryland Terrapins are still on the outside looking in when it comes to the latest AP Top 25 rankings. Although the Terps didn't crack the Top 25, they are the second team out with 116 votes - trailing only Michigan with 129 votes. It's a little surprising to see Maryland still outside of the Top 25 rankings after two consecutive road wins for against No. 17 Illinois and Indiana. Maryland has now won five of its last six games and suddenly looks like a legitimate contender to win the Big Ten conference and make a deep run in March.
Here's a look at the latest AP Top 25:
- Auburn (18-1)
- Duke (17-2)
- Iowa State (17-2)
- Alabama (17-3)
- Florida (18-2)
- Houston (16-3)
- Michigan State (17-2)
- Tennessee (17-3)
- Marquette (17-3)
- Purdue (16-5)
- Kansas (14-5)
- Kentucky (14-5)
- Texas A&M (15-5)
- St. John's (17-3)
- Oregon (16-4)
- Wisconsin (16-4)
- Illinois (14-6)
- Memphis (16-4)
- Missouri (16-4)
- Louisville (15-5)
- Texas Tech (15-4)
- Ole Miss (15-5)
- Vanderbilt (16-4)
- UConn (14-6)
Others receiving votes:
Michigan 129, Maryland 116, Utah St. 99, Clemson 92, Arizona 47, Saint Mary's 45, Gonzaga 34, Texas 22, Creighton 12, Baylor 8, New Mexico 4, VCU 4, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma 2, Bradley 1, UCLA 1.
Up next, the Terrapins return home to the Xfinity center for a Top 25 matchup against Wisconsin.
Maryland is just 8-15 against the Badgers all-time, and the Terrapins have lost five of the last six meetings. In order to keep the momentum they've built over the last two games and continue their rise within the Big Ten conference, the Terrapins will need to take care of business against the Badgers on Wednesday night. That game tips off on BTN at 7:00 pm ET.
