Maryland Basketball: Wild stat for Selton Miguel that has led to Terrapins' success
The Maryland Terrapins have continued to get solid efforts from their starting five in the final stretch of the regular season, and those efforts have led to a lot of success. The Terps are entering the final home game of the season against Northwestern at 23-7 on the year and looking to secure a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament with a win. And while the "Crab Five" have performed well as a unit, there's one guy who's really elevated his play for Maryland down the stretch: Selton Miguel.
In what will be his final game at the Xfinity Center this afternoon, Miguel - a 6-4 guard out of Luanda, Angola - has become one of the most reliable and consistent weapons for the Terrapins. Although he's averaging 12.1 points per game this season, he's elevated that number to 14.5 points per game over the last seven games. Highlighting that consistency, Miguel has scored exactly 17 points in five of Maryland's last seven games.
- vs. Rutgers - 17 points
- at Nebraska - 17 points
- vs. Iowa - 17 points
- vs USC - 11 points
- vs No. 8 MSU - 6 points
- at Penn State - 17 points
- at No. 17 Michigan - 17 points
And in those five games where Selton has scored 17 points, the Terrapins are a perfect 5-0. It would seem that Selton is Maryland's x-factor this year, as the Terps are an impressive 20-2 when he scores in double-figures. If he can continue the pace from the last seven games into tournament play, Maryland is going to be a massive problem for any future opponent.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -