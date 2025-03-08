All terrapins

Maryland Basketball: Wild stat for Selton Miguel that has led to Terrapins' success

Chris Breiler

Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Maryland Terrapins have continued to get solid efforts from their starting five in the final stretch of the regular season, and those efforts have led to a lot of success. The Terps are entering the final home game of the season against Northwestern at 23-7 on the year and looking to secure a double-bye in the Big Ten tournament with a win. And while the "Crab Five" have performed well as a unit, there's one guy who's really elevated his play for Maryland down the stretch: Selton Miguel.

In what will be his final game at the Xfinity Center this afternoon, Miguel - a 6-4 guard out of Luanda, Angola - has become one of the most reliable and consistent weapons for the Terrapins. Although he's averaging 12.1 points per game this season, he's elevated that number to 14.5 points per game over the last seven games. Highlighting that consistency, Miguel has scored exactly 17 points in five of Maryland's last seven games.

  • vs. Rutgers - 17 points
  • at Nebraska - 17 points
  • vs. Iowa - 17 points
  • vs USC - 11 points
  • vs No. 8 MSU - 6 points
  • at Penn State - 17 points
  • at No. 17 Michigan - 17 points

And in those five games where Selton has scored 17 points, the Terrapins are a perfect 5-0. It would seem that Selton is Maryland's x-factor this year, as the Terps are an impressive 20-2 when he scores in double-figures. If he can continue the pace from the last seven games into tournament play, Maryland is going to be a massive problem for any future opponent.

CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

