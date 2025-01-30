Maryland Basketball: Wisconsin player gets into it with security guard following Terrapins win (VIDEO)
It was a tough night for No. 17 Wisconsin on the road in a hostile environment. Maryland, riding a three game winning streak heading into Wednesday night's contest, was holding its annual "Gold Rush' game with a packed house of students and fans. The energy inside of the Xfinity Center was apparent and it helped fuel the Terrapins to a 76-68 victory, moving Maryland to fourth place in the Big Ten Conference.
Following the game, Wisconsin veteran point guard Kamari McGee appeared to get into a verbal altercation with a security guard down on the court. You can see the video below:
There's no telling exactly what led to the altercation, but there's little doubt that emotions were running high for the Badgers following the loss. While it's not all that uncommon to see postgame altercations between players and coaches, it's certainly a little strange to see that type of thing occurring between a player and a security guard.
For Maryland, the Terrapins have now moved to 17-5 on the season and 7-4 in conference play - putting them in fourth place within the Big Ten conference. And with four consecutive wins against Nebraska, at No. 17 Illinois, at Indiana, and No. 17 Wisconsin, there's little doubt that the Terps will finally crack the AP Top 25 when the next poll is released. But more important than the polls, the Terps are starting to become one of the most dangerous teams in the Big Ten conference, setting up would should be an incredible run in March.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -