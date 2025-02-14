Maryland basketball without key piece on Thursday against Nebraska
It was revealed on Thursday evening with tipoff just hours away that Maryland men's basketball would be without a key piece against Nebraska. On the road against the Cornhuskers, the Terrapins could use all hands on deck, but Maryland won't have junior forward Tafara Gapare in Lincoln.
Gapare's stats won't jump off the page. He averages 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds a game, but Maryland typically plays three to four guys off the bench and he is one of them. Playing in over 13 minutes per game, Maryland will have to figure out what it's going to do with the bench against Nebraska.
Thursday will mark the second game between the two teams. Maryland beat Nebraska back on Jan. 19 in a close 69-66 win. Guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie scored a bucket in the final minutes to propel the Terrapins to a victory. Gillespie led all scorers with 22 and forward Julian Reese was big on the glass grabbing 10 rebounds.
You can see the game on Big Ten Network starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.
