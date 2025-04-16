All terrapins

Maryland fans react to conflicting reports about AD search, potential candidates

Conflicting reports regarding Maryland's athletic director search popped up on Tuesday, leading to confusion and frustration among the fan base.

On Tuesday, two separate reports surfaced regarding Maryland's AD search - and both were at odds with one another. Taylor Lyons of the Baltimore Sun reported that the search firm hired by Maryland had identified a pool of candidates for the AD job that include Nathan Pine, J Batt, Michael Lipitz, and Joe LaBue.

But a few hours after Lyons' report, ESPN's Pete Thamel offered a completely different report. According to Thamel, Maryland is starting its AD search this week and has not reached out to, or identified, any candidates at this point. Additionally, Thamel is reporting that the process is expected to play out over the next two months.

You can see both reports from Lyons and Thamel below.

It's been nearly a month since former Maryland AD Damon Evans announced his departure back on March 21st. And with the process reportedly expected to last for another 2 months, Maryland fans are obviously feeling a bit uneasy with lengthy the vacancy for such an important role.

