National media reacts to Maryland basketball's major win over Indiana

Maryland men's basketball didn't start well this year when it had to hit the road. The Terrapins were 0-4 on the year playing road games and lost all four contests by a combined 17 points. But Maryland struck gold when the Terrapins dominated Illinois 91-70 in Champaign. But could Kevin Willard's program do it again?

Turns out, yes. Maryland went to Bloomington on Sunday for an afternoon clash with Indiana. The Terps got out to an early lead before losing it with three minutes left in the game. But a Rodney Rice 3 with seven seconds left in the game would give the Terps a 79-78 win over the Hoosiers. Rice led the game with 23 points while nailing five 3s. Ja'Kobie Gillespie was also spectacular earning 18 points and dishing out nine assists in the game.

If you didn't see the final minute of the contest, you can see below just how everything transpired for the Terps.

Here's a look at the rest of the national takes from college basketball analysts.

