BREAKING: Maryland's NCAA Tournament path, first opponent revealed
The Maryland Terrapins now know their path toward the NCAA Tournament Championship.
In this story:
After a solid season in Big Ten play, the Maryland Terrapins now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday, their path to the NCAA Tournament championship was revealed.
The Terps received the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 13 seed Grand Canyon in the West Region (Seattle, WA).
Regular season recap:
- Maryland finished 25-8, good for No. 2 in Big Ten
- The Terps were led in scoring by freshman center Derik Queen with 16.3 ppg.
- Queen also captured Big Ten Freshman of the Year, along with All-Big Ten First Team by coaches and Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
- Maryland's starting unit have a combined scoring average of 69.8 ppg, the highest among all major conference programs.
- Maryland is one of four major conference programs with all five starters scoring double figures while starting at least 50 percent of the team's games. Arizona State, Kentucky and Michigan join the Terps. The Terps' five consists of: Queen (16.3), Gillespie (14.6), Rice (13.9), Reese (13.1), and Miguel (11.9).
- Julian Reese has scored double-figures in 22 games this season.
- Ja'Kobi Gillespie is tied with Derik Queen for the most double-digit scoring games this season (27).
- 31: The Terps have 31 10-0 or better runs this year.
- 223: Three-pointers by Gillespie, Miguel and Rice - the most combined threes in a single season by a trio of Terps.
- 466: The Terps have now made a 3-pointer in 466 consecutive games.
- 1,584: Miguel leads the Terps with 1,584 career points in his five-year career.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE
You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE
Published