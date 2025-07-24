Maryland offers 2026 four-star combo guard, son of NBA champion
Maryland head coach Buzz Williams and his staff have been hard at work on the recruiting trail during the summer months. On Wednesday, he extended an offer to Kaden House, a Class of 2026 four-star combo guard out of Chandler, Arizona.
Kaden is the son of Eddie House, an 11-year NBA veteran who won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008. House also played for the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Charlotte Bobcats, Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, New Jersey Nets, and New York Knicks. House was the 2000 Pac-10 Player of the Year while playing at Arizona State.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard out of Compass Prep High School is the sixth-ranked player in Arizona, the seventh-ranked combo guard in the country, and the No. 38 player nationally, according to 247Sports. He also has a twin brother named Kalek, who is also a four-star recruit in the class of 2026.
National scouts profile House is a true scorer who can make shots from all three levels of the floor and is excellent at setting up his teammates in the half-court offense. He scored 17 points and had ten assists in a game at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 showcase in June.
House has had ten other offers; however, Maryland and Big Ten rival Michigan are the most decorated college basketball programs to extend House an offer.
Maryland would love to have a future piece in its backcourt such as House in its backcourt in this recruiting cycle to join Austin Brown, a three-star small forward out of Lufkin, Texas.
