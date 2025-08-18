All terrapins

Maryland officially offers rising guard Blaze Johnson

The Terps basketball program continues to build for the future, offering 28' prospect Blaze Johnson

Jaden Golding

Mar 24, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; The Maryland Terrapins mascot performs during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Assistant coach Aki Collins has made an official offer on behalf of Maryland basketball earlier this past week to Blaze Johnson, a familiar face out of the 2028 class. The 6-3 point guard is set to play in Overtime Elite, where coach Collins was previously the Head of Recruiting and Retention.

Maryland joins four other schools (East Texas A&M, Georgia Tech, Radford, and UNLV) that have also made offers to Johnson.

Johnson played for the Atlanta Celtics part of Adidas' 3SSB circuit, averaging 17.2 points per game, 1.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals, and 2.5 threes. Colby Giacubeno of Inside Maryland Sports got a chance to speak to Johnson after receiving an offer from the Terps:

"This offer means a lot to me because I have family up in the DMV area," Johnson said. "It really just makes me want to work harder. It's a great feeling having coaches invest in me as a young player."

The Terps' coaching staff has gone beyond next year and 2027, staying active in the recruiting bubble. They've looked at eight prospects already in the 2028 class and are now officially offering three 2028 prospects, including Johnson, Jaylen Allen, and Xavier Skipworth. They'll look to keep adding talented names to their class and hopefully gain commitments in the near future.

Jaden's sports journalism career began at the College of Southern Maryland from 2022-2023, where he was brought in to cover baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball at CSM. In late 2023, he began interning at the University of Maryland Athletics Department as a contributing writer to help develop feature stories and game recaps. He also creates his own sports media content on professional Washington teams with LegacyMaker Sports Network.

