Maryland's clash with Michigan State ranked No. 1 Game of the Week
College Park will be home to the top game in college basketball this week, as No. 16 Maryland is set to welcome No. 8 Michigan State to the Xfinity Center. The Terrapins and Spartans are viewed as two legitimate Final Four contenders, and Wednesday night's matchup will provide both teams with a great litmus test of their readiness for March.
The Terrapins extended their winning streak to four games with a dominant victory over USC last week, and they've now won eight of their last nine games. Maryland's win over USC also improved the Terps to 21-6 overall and 11-5 in conference play, along with an impressive 16-1 record at home.
Michigan State enters Wednesday's matchup against Maryland having won four of its last five games, including back-to-back ranked wins over No. 13 Purdue and No. 12 Michigan. The Spartans are currently tied with Michigan for the top spot in the Big Ten at 13-3 in conference play (22-5 overall).
Given how hot both teams are at this point in the season, it comes as no surprise that college basketball analyst Andy Katz recently ranked Wednesday's matchup between the Terrapins and the Spartans as the top matchup of the week. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 pm ET on Big Ten Network (BTN).
