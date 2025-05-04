Ole Miss beats out Maryland for coveted transfer portal target
Ole Miss has beaten out head coach Buzz Williams and the Maryland Terrapins for coveted transfer guard Travis Perry. According to a recent report, Maryland was "pushing hard" for the 6-1, 188-pound prospect out of Kentucky.
With three years of eligibility left, Perry would have been a nice addition for the Terps. Although he only averaged 2.7 points in 9.7 minutes per game for the Wildcats, the former four-star prospect is widely viewed as a guy who can develop into a major contributor at the collegiate level. But instead of taking his talents College Park, he's headed to Oxford instead.
So far, Williams has signed eight players in the transfer portal. Williams also added Spanish PG Guillermo Del Pino, as well as landing the commitment of five-star CG Darius Adams. With 10 players currently in the mix, Williams' is still on the hunt to fill out the remainder of his roster.
