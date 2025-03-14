Predicting final score of Maryland men's basketball vs. Illinois in Big Ten Tournament
With Illinois' dominant win over Iowa on Thursday evening in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament, Maryland men's basketball will have another showdown with the high-flying Illini on Friday. Illinois took down Iowa, 106-94. The Fighting Illini shot 46% from deep and had three players score 20 or more points against the Hawkeyes.
When Illinois makes its 3s, the Illini are a tough team to beat. But when Illinois misses its 3s, it can be a long game for Brad Underwood's team. Just like the lone meeting between the Terrapins and Illini. Illinois made just six 3s and Maryland crushed Illinois, 91-70, earlier this season.
The Terrapins have had plenty of rest and it was needed for their starting five. The 'Crab Five' are one of the most dominant starting fives in college basketball and Kevin Willard places a ton of minutes on his starters. Four of them were named to the All-Big Ten and Maryland can defend the 3 well. This game will come down to Maryland containing the Illini on the offensive end of the court and Maryland staying out of foul trouble so it doesn't depend on its bench.
There is a reason Maryland crushed Illinois the first go around and while this game will likely be much closer, the edge has to go to the Terps.
Final score: Maryland 80, Illinois 71
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -