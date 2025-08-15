All terrapins

Terps' head coach Buzz Williams ranked as the 36th-best head coach in College Basketball

The College Basketball Report has put Maryland head coach in the 36th spot on the top 50 head coaches nationwide.

Mar 8, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams looks on against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The College Basketball Report released its top-50 head coaches in College Basketball and had Terps' head coach Buzz Williams slotted at 36th, funny enough, behind the coach he succeeded in Villanova's Kevin Willard, who was on the sidelines at College Park from 2022 to 2025.

Before Maryland, Williams coached six seasons at Texas A&M, finishing with a record of 120-73 overall. In his last four seasons, he led the Aggies to 20+ wins each season and NCAA tournament appearances in the 22,23, and 24 seasons.

Williams is a two-time SEC Coach of the Year (2019 & 2022), here are some of Williams accolades he's accomplished over the course of his career listed from the Maryland athletics website;

Williams is one of 12 active Division I head coaches who have won at least one NCAA Tournament game in three different programs. He’s coached in 23 NCAA Tournament games, winning 12, both of which rank among the Top 25 Division I head coaches. For his age (52) and his number of years as a head coach (18), Williams is the active leader in total victories and ranks No. 2 in NCAA Tournament games and NCAA Tournament victories.

Throughout his decorated coaching career, Williams has a reputation for turning around programs and leading them to success through the regular season into extended tournament runs.

He started at Marquette, leading them to five NCAA appearances in his six seasons, two Sweet 16 appearances, and one Elite Eight appearance. After Marquette, he went to Virginia Tech, making three NCAA tournament appearances and nearly upsetting Duke in the Sweet 16, losing 75-73 in the 2018 season.

Now, Williams transitions to Maryland, where he'll lead a completely revamped roster with no returning players from last year's team that lost to the eventual champion, Florida Gators, in the NCAA Sweet 16. It'll be a challenging task, but something that isn't out of the ordinary for Williams, this Terps team has many players looking to step into bigger roles and silence the doubters.

JADEN GOLDING

Jaden's sports journalism career began at the College of Southern Maryland from 2022-2023, where he was brought in to cover baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, and volleyball at CSM. In late 2023, he began interning at the University of Maryland Athletics Department as a contributing writer to help develop feature stories and game recaps. He also creates his own sports media content on professional Washington teams with LegacyMaker Sports Network.

