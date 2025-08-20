The Miami Heat sign former Maryland star to exhibition deal
Jahmir Young has found his next stop in his young NBA career. The Miami Heat and the 24-year-old have agreed to a 10-day exhibit contract, according to Michael A. Scotto. In all likelihood, this 10-day exhibit deal means Young will be competing for a two-way contract with the Heat.
Forward Myron Gardner and center Vladislav Goldin both occupy Miami's two two-way contract slots.
Young joins Miami after spending the 2025 NBA Summer League with the Chicago Bulls. He had a breakout performance against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring 37 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the field and hitting six of his seven three-point attempts.
In his split season in the G-League last season between the Grand Rapids Gold and the Windy City Bulls, he averaged 21.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists, two steals, while shooting 45.7 % from the field in 30 games.
Despite being undrafted, in his separate G-League stints with Denver and Chicago, he's shown an impressive skillset, impressed coaches, and continued to earn opportunities in the league.
Young must continue to display his ability to be a dynamic offensive player who can create scoring opportunities for himself off the dribble and with his jumper, especially with the potential departure of veteran guard Terry Rozier being shopped. He'll most likely spend his time in the G-League if he makes the roster, but could have potential future opportunities to earn call ups for NBA play.