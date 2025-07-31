All terrapins

Top 100 recruit reveals why she chose Maryland over Big Ten rivals

Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; The Maryland mascot celebrates on the court after the game between the Colorado State Rams and the Maryland Terrapins at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; The Maryland mascot celebrates on the court after the game between the Colorado State Rams and the Maryland Terrapins at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Addison “Addi” Mack didn’t rush her college decision. The 5’9” point guard from Minneapolis — ranked No. 100 in the ESPN HoopGurlz Top 100 — waited until November to announce her commitment. Despite interest from programs like Michigan, Northwestern, and Wisconsin, it was Maryland that stood out from the pack.

“Coach Frese was one of the first like big schools to offer me like a really long time ago,” Mack shared. “Just the relationship I built with all the coaches here… it kind of stood out from other schools that came in a little later in the process.”

Mack, a four-time Minnesota All-State selection and 2023 East Metro Player of the Year, appreciated the program’s consistency and authenticity. She noted that even her friends back home picked up on the energy: “They’d say, ‘It seems like the Maryland coach really likes you.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I hope so!’”

While Mack believes she could’ve succeeded anywhere, something about the Terps just clicked.

“I think I could have done great anywhere,” she said, “but something about Maryland just stood out — and I’m super excited to be here.”

After watching former guards like Shyanne Sellers and Diamond Miller making it to the league in back-to-back years, Mack has the chance to step in line as one of the next faces of the program at the guard position for the forseeable future.

