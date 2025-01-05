Exclusive company: Top 100 basketball recruit hits rare career milestone
When you consider how many people have played high school basketball in the course of history, the percentage of those players that went on to amass 4,000 career points in their careers is pretty slim.
In fact, only five high school players in Minnesota history have ever accomplished the fete.
Minnehaha Academy senior Addison "Addi" Mack is one of those players. In fact, she's only the second girl on the list.
A 5-foot-9 shooting guard, Mack reached the milestone on Dec. 28 in the Capitol City Classic in a game against Stewartville. Mack finished with 30 points in the game. Ironically, the mark came on the eve of the 1-year anniversary of her 3,000th career point, scored Dec. 29, 2023.
She passed Carlie Wagner (3,982) for second on Minnesota's all-time scoring list the prior evening, Dec. 27, and now sits behind Branham's Rebekah Dahlman (5,060).
Slotted No. 100 on the ESPN Hoopgurlz 100 rankings, Mack has long had the eye of the nation's top collegiate programs. She officially committed to Maryland in an announcement by the school Nov. 13, after considering offers from Michigan, North Carolina, Penn State and Wisconsin, among others.
Minnehaha (11-3) is coming off a 91-62 victory over Southwest Christian on Jan. 4. Mack had 36 points in the win.