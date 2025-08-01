Top ranked DC prospect Anthony Brown puts Maryland in his top 10 schools
Anthony Brown, a four-star point guard from Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington, D.C., has narrowed his list of schools to ten, which includes Maryland, along with Memphis, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas Tech, UCF, Vanderbilt, VCU, and Villanova.
Brown has scheduled seven official visits, including one taking place on Oct. 4.
- 9/12-9/14: UCF
- 9/19-9/21; Vanderbilt
- 9/26-9/28: Villanova
- 10/10-10/12: Texas Tech
- 10/17-10/19: Oklahoma State
- 11/7-11/9: Mississippi State
Brown is the top-ranked player in Washington, DC, the No. 15 point guard, and the No. 109 prospect in the country, according to Rivals industry rankings. Brown was very productive at the EYLP Peach Jam, where he was scoring or assisting on over 29 points per game, playing for Team Durant in the Under 17 group. This includes a 37-point explosion in which he earned “Best Performance” and was named on the first team on the All-Circuit Awards.
Brown spoke to On3 National Basketball Reporter Joe Tipton about Maryland ahead of his upcoming visit:
“Hometown. Grew up watching it, grew up being part of it. The fan base is crazy. Always having your family in your hometown in the background is major.”
According to On3 Predictions, Maryland has a slight advantage of obtaining a commitment from Brown over Villanova, with Vanderbilt a close third. Maryland is at 18.5%, followed by Villanova at 16.2% and Vanderbilt at 13.9 percent.
Obviously, it will be a close race for the commitment of Brown, but we will be following him on Maryland on SI.
You can follow more updates from Brandon Walker on social media by clicking HERE.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Top 100 IMG Academy PG Trey Beamer will visit Maryland as Florida State turns up heat
Maryland HC Mike Locksley, players discuss "Weird Feeling" in locker room last season
Former Maryland WR DJ Moore Provides Insight From Bears Camp
Elite receiver targeted by Maryland and Michigan selected for 2026 Polynesian Bowl