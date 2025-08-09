What Maryland Is Getting in David Coit: “I’m a Bucket”
David Coit didn’t mince words when describing what he brings to the floor., now gearing up for his first season at Maryland, the former Kansas guard made it clear in a recent interview with Maryland Sports Radio: “I’m a bucket.” But the senior transfer is more than a scorer—he’s a fast-paced, high-IQ playmaker who fits exactly what Buzz Williams is looking for as he takes over the program.
For Maryland fans wondering what to expect from their new veteran guard, Coit laid it out with confidence and clarity.
“I’m a leader. I bring pace, I bring experience, I bring that calming presence to the game. I’m a bucket. Plain and simple,” Coit said with a grin. “I’m the guy that can go get a bucket whenever you need it.”
Coit’s scoring résumé backs it up. At Northern Illinois, he averaged 15.7 points per game during the 2023–24 season, shooting over 40% from three. Before his short stint at Kansas, he carved out a reputation as one of the more dangerous scorers in the MAC. He brings a quick first step, strong handle, and deep range that makes him a tough cover in transition or the half court.
But scoring isn’t the only thing he prides himself on.
“I play the game the right way. I’ve seen a lot, and that experience helps when it’s time to slow the game down or make the right read. I take that seriously.”
With Buzz Williams now leading the Terps, Coit’s aggressive offensive style should thrive. Maryland has historically played at a fast pace under previous coaches, ranking top-20 nationally in offensive tempo last season. And Coit’s ability to play on or off the ball gives Williams flexibility in how he builds the backcourt rotation.
His leadership is another underrated component. As a fifth-year senior who’s played at multiple programs, Coit enters with the maturity and confidence of someone who understands how to contribute immediately.
“I just want to win. I’ve been the guy who scores, I’ve been the guy who facilitates—it’s whatever the team needs. I’m just here to make it easier on everyone else.”
Between his scoring pedigree, veteran poise, and system fit under Buzz Williams, David Coit looks primed to be more than just a transfer—he could be one of the most important pieces of Maryland’s backcourt this season.