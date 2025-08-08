Why David Coit Left Kansas for Maryland: “It Was Just Time for a Change”
Some transfers are about opportunity. Others are about redemption. For David Coit , it was a little bit of both. After a difficult lone season at Kansas, the veteran guard decided to hit the reset button — and landed at Maryland with a mindset rooted in growth, chemistry, and finding a system that fits.bun
“It was just time for a change.”
That’s how Coit described his mindset heading into the offseason after transferring from Kansas, where he struggled to find a consistent rhythm or role in 2024. The former Northern Illinois standout arrived in College Park this summer with a fresh perspective and a new home in Buzz Williams’ retooled backcourt.
In a recent interview with Maryland Sports Radio, Coit didn’t dwell on his time with the Jayhawks. But the tone in his voice suggested a player ready to close the door on a frustrating chapter and take full advantage of his final year of eligibility.
“I just wanted to go somewhere that felt more like family,” Coit said. “That was a big thing for me. Somewhere I could really grow and get back to being me.”
Maryland, now under new head coach Buzz Williams, is looking to reshape its identity following Kevin Willard’s departure — and Coit’s arrival plays a key role in that effort. Known for his pace, shot-making, and confidence as a lead guard, Coit brings much-needed veteran poise to a roster filled with young scorers and versatile wings.
His decision to transfer wasn’t just about system fit. It was about alignment. From the campus atmosphere to the coaching staff’s vision, Coit said he felt an immediate sense of belief from Maryland’s program.
“They were all in on me. That meant a lot,” he said.
As preseason workouts ramp up, Coit is already emerging as a vocal presence on and off the floor — something Maryland lacked at times last season. If he can return to his Northern Illinois form — where he averaged 15+ points and shot over 40% from deep — his presence could be a difference-maker.
Because sometimes a change of scenery is all it takes.