All terrapins

Bracketology: Where Maryland basketball is projected to land in NCAA Tournament following loss to Michigan

Trent Knoop

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

It was a heartbreaking loss for Maryland on Saturday night when the Terrapins fell to Michigan, 81-80. After trailing by double digits in the second half, Maryland re-gained the lead with eight minutes left in the game. But a coast-to-coast layup by Wolverines' point guard Tre Donaldson with 0.4 seconds left propelled the maize and blue to victory over Maryland.

Going into Saturday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi predicted Maryland as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But after bouncing out of the Big Ten Tournament, Lunardi now has the Terps as a No. 4 seed entering Sunday. The bracket expert has Maryland facing High Point in the first round and he has the Terrapins being in the same region as rival, Duke. If all worked out, Duke and Maryland would square off in the Sweet 16.

ESPN Bracketology 3-15-25
ESP

You can see where Maryland is headed when Selection Sunday begins the reveal at 6 pm ET.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Basketball