Bracketology: Where Maryland basketball is projected to land in NCAA Tournament following loss to Michigan
It was a heartbreaking loss for Maryland on Saturday night when the Terrapins fell to Michigan, 81-80. After trailing by double digits in the second half, Maryland re-gained the lead with eight minutes left in the game. But a coast-to-coast layup by Wolverines' point guard Tre Donaldson with 0.4 seconds left propelled the maize and blue to victory over Maryland.
Going into Saturday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi predicted Maryland as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But after bouncing out of the Big Ten Tournament, Lunardi now has the Terps as a No. 4 seed entering Sunday. The bracket expert has Maryland facing High Point in the first round and he has the Terrapins being in the same region as rival, Duke. If all worked out, Duke and Maryland would square off in the Sweet 16.
You can see where Maryland is headed when Selection Sunday begins the reveal at 6 pm ET.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -