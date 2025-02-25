Where Maryland men's basketball sits at in latest ESPN bracketology ahead of MSU showdown
Maryland basketball had just one game last week and the Terrapins took down USC in elite fashion. The Terps took down the Trojans, 88-71, and Maryland is looking to continue its winning ways this week. No. 16 is set to host Michigan State in what is likely the Game of the Week. The Terrapins are two games back from the Spartans and Michigan but with the Terps playing both teams, Maryland has a real chance to do something in the conference this regular season.
But ahead of the Spartans showdown, ESPN updated their bracketology and Maryland is still sitting at a No. 5 seed. The Terps are predicted to face 12-seed Yale. Assuming the Terrapins defeated Yale, the Terps would face either St. John's or High Point in the Round of 32. At some point, Maryland would likely face No. 1 Alabama if it kept winning.
It's a two-game week for the Terrapins. Maryland will host Tom Izzo's squad on Wednesday before traveling to face Penn State on the road to end the week.
