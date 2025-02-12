All terrapins

247Sports projects a slight improvement of Maryland football's record in 2025

Trent Knoop

Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

It wasn't an ideal year for Mike Locksley and his Maryland Terrapins. After losing long-time starter Taulia Tagovailoa, the Terrapins were set for a new era of football at the quarterback position. Tagovailoa's backup, Billy Edwards Jr., put up good enough numbers, but the Terrapins saw a big difference in their win total. The Terps struggled in the new Big Ten with four new teams joining the conference. Maryland would finish 4-8.

But Locksley signed the No. 25 recruiting class this past cycle and the Terps have a good transfer portal haul coming in. While the Big Ten won't be easy to play in, Maryland could have some optimism with quarterback Malik Washington and Edge rusher Zahir Mathis signing with the Terrapins. Plus, Maryland has former UCLA quarterback Justyn Martin coming in to compete with Washington.

Even though the talent is coming in, it might take a year or so to put it all together. Which is why 247Sports predicted Maryland to improve slightly with a 5-7 (2-7) record in 2025. Here is how the site sees the season going for the Terrapins.

Wins: FAU, NIU, Towson, Nebraska, @ Rutgers

Losses: @ Wisconsin, Washington, @ UCLA, Indiana, @ Illinois, Michigan, @ Michigan State

