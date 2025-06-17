Athlon Sports reveals who Maryland football's starting QB might be in 2025
Maryland has plenty of holes to fill from 2024's roster, but after going 4-8, the Terrapins should only go up. The big position in football that most fans pay close attention to is at QB. Maryland lost its top four signal callers from last season -- including Billy Edwards Jr. who went to Wisconsin. However, Mike Locksley went out and landed a top-25 class in the 2025 cycle. It was headlined by four-star QB Malik Washington, who is thought of being the future of College Park. But the job won't just be handed to him.
Locksley also went out and landed UCLA transfer Justyn Martin to compete with Washington. Whomever starts between the two -- there is next to zero experience. Washington has never played a college snap, while Martin has 24 total completions to his name. While some pundits believe Washington will start Day 1 for Maryland, not all are on the same page.
Athlon Sports released its 2025 National College Football preview, and they marked the UCLA transfer as being the starting QB for Maryland. However, in the offensive breakdown, they mention both players are likely to see the field.
"There's a sense of urgency in 'The Shell' with just three offensive starters back, a slew of new coaches and only four wins to show for 2024. Seventh-year head coach Mike Locksley must identify a quarterback from favorites Justyn Martin (who completed 24 passes over five games at UCLA) and 4-star freshman Malik Washington. Count on both playing and showing off considerable skills to overcome their lack of experience. Conversely, new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has plenty of experience, having worked for seven NFL teams, mostly in QB development."
Maryland starts the season off with FAU, Northern Illinois, and Towson, so Locksley will likely get both signal callers in the game to prepare for Big Ten season. Let the best man win the job.
