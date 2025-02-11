BREAKING: Maryland football adds familiar name to coaching staff
The Maryland Football program has brought home a familiar name, as head coach Mike Locksley announced that Andre Powell has returned as the teams special teams coordinator. Powell worked with Locksley as part of Maryland's staff from 2012-14, serving as the sunning backs coach and special teams coordinator. He brings over 35 years of coaching experience and spent the 2024 season as the special teams coordinator with East Carolina.
You can read the official release from Maryland Athletics below:
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – University of Maryland head football coach Michael Locksley announced today that Andre Powell has rejoined the Terrapins coaching staff. Powell will serve as Maryland's Special Teams Coordinator.
Powell, who has over 35 years of coaching experience, spent the 2024 season serving as the Special Teams Coordinator at East Carolina University. He came to ECU after a nine-year stint at Pittsburgh where he served as both the Running Backs Coach and the Special Teams Coordinator for the Panthers. In 2016, Powell was named FootballScoop's Special Teams Coordinator of the Year.
Locksley and Powell worked together on Maryland's staff from 2012-14 with Locksley serving as Offensive Coordinator/QBs Coach and Powell as the Running Backs Coach and Special Teams Coordinator. In ESPN's 2014 team efficiency rankings, the Terrapins' special teams were rated No. 11 in the country and Brad Craddock was selected as the 2014 winner of the Lou Groza Award as college football's top kicker.
Under Powell's guidance, numerous players have reached the NFL, including James Connor, Tiki Barber, Israel Abanikanda, Cal Adomitis, Willie Parker, Chris Blewitt, C.J. Spiller and many more.
During the 2023 season at Pitt, Powell mentored a Panthers special teams group that stood first nationally in blocked punts (three), blocked punts allowed (none) and blocked kicks allowed (none), while standing 30th in FBS in kick return defense (17.56 ypg). Rasheem Biles ranked second in the country in blocked kicks (three) and Kenny Johnson was 24th nationally in kickoff return yards per game (23.1).
Prior to his stint in College Park (2011-14), Powell was at Clemson, where he oversaw the running backs during each of his four seasons (2007-10) and coordinated the special teams his last three. He mentored Spiller, who went on to be named a 2009 unanimous All-American and ACC Player of the Year. Spiller concluded his Clemson career with 7,588 all-purpose yards, the second most in FBS history. His seven kickoff return touchdowns set an NCAA record, while his eight total kick return TDs (including one punt) tied the national mark.
Powell has also had coaching stops at North Carolina (2001-06), Virginia (1996-2000), Rhode Island (1993-94), Virginia Military Institute (1992), Army (1991 and 1995), South Carolina (1990) and Indiana (1989).
