CBS Sports names Maryland football's most impactful transfer for 2025 season
Maryland football will look much different up front in 2025. The Terrapins, who struggled protecting Billy Edwards Jr. in 2024, lost eight offensive linemen to the transfer portal. With all of the losses, Mike Locksley and Co. brought in two linemen via the portal. One of those linemen is expected to become an instant-impact player for the Terrapins.
According to CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, Central Connecticut OL Rahtrel Perry will be Maryland's most impactful transfer next season.
There were no shortage of issues with the Terps offense last year, and it's not unreasonable to say Maryland may have had the worst offensive line among Power Four programs. The hope is Perry, a four-star prospect in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings from Central Connecticut, can help solidify a unit that needs all the help it can get.- Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports)
The 6-foot-7, 323-pound lineman was a four-star transfer per 247Sports. The recruiting site ranked Perry as the 95th-best transfer. The best part for Maryland, the Terrapins landed Perry over the likes of Ohio State and others.
He told On3, “After having a talk with Coach Locks I could tell he’s a prestigious coach,” Perry told On3. “He had a great history back at Alabama. I could tell the love and passion behind the sport and know I could play for him.
“It was the culture as well,” Perry said. “Great people over there. Great coaching staff. I had an instant connection with the o-line coach and everyone on that staff.”
If Maryland is going to protect either Malik Washington or Justyn Martin in 2025, Perry and Co. will need to be elite.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Four-star edge rusher during official visit to Maryland football: 'Go Terps'
Maryland football predicted to lose out on a top WR prospect to rival Big Ten school
Five-star Maryland football product appears to eliminate Terrapins from consideration