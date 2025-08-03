CBS Sports predicts Maryland's first loss in Big Ten play
CBS Sports has recently projected the first loss for every team in the Big Ten, and it predicts that Maryland’s first loss of the 2025 season will be to Wisconsin on the road in its Big Ten opener.
This is not surprising, as Maryland has never beaten Wisconsin in its school history (0-4) and lost 23-10 in its last meeting on Nov. 22, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI. There is no line set for the game at this time.
One storyline for the game is that Wisconsin’s presumed starting quarterback was Maryland’s 2024 starting quarterback, Billy Edwards. He started all of last season for Maryland, throwing for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, and completing 65% of his passes.
Wisconsin is always a tall task, especially on the road, but they are coming off a 5-7 season record, with a 3-6 record in the Big Ten, finishing 12th in the conference, and have an over/under win total of 5.5 victories.
Wisconsin will also face Maryland, sandwiched between games at Alabama and at Michigan, following a bye.
After Maryland hosts Florida Atlantic, Northern Illinois, and Towson to begin the season, Maryland will not be favored in any of its conference games and has only an over-under win total of 4.5 wins.
If they happen to get past Wisconsin and Washington, their opponent in their conference opener has an over/under win total of 7.5.
Although Maryland has a low win total, they do not have to face Ohio State, Oregon, or Penn State in 2025. Out of all of its road games, only Illinois has an over/under above 5.5 at 7.5.
CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli discusses the opportunity for a young team like Maryland to build on its 4-8 record, which includes a 1-8 conference record, despite having the softest schedule in the Big Ten, unlike in most years.
"The schedule sets up well to allow the Terps to rebound from a 4-8 record last year. The nonconference slate isn't the easiest in the league (FAU, Northern Illinois, Towson), but it certainly won't be daunting. What makes this schedule stand out is which teams aren't on it. The Terps won't play the three Big Ten favorites (Ohio State, Penn State, and Oregon). And while they get Michigan, at least it's at home," he wrote.
"The road slate of Wisconsin, UCLA, Rutgers, and Illinois is one of the more manageable in the league, and home games against Washington, Nebraska, Indiana, and Michigan State will provide opportunities to improve on last year's 1-8 mark in Big Ten play.”
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
New England's Stefon Diggs looking for bounce back year in 2025
Maryland 4-star PG target talks recruitment, interest in Terps
Maryland five-star guard drawing NBA comparisons to former NCAA Champion and NBA sixth man finalist
Four-star center Jackson Sheffield receives offer from Maryland