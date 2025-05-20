CBS Sports provides concerning outlook for Maryland Football in 2025
Although fans in College Park remain hopeful that the Terrapins are primed to turn things around in 2025, CBS Sports isn't so sure. This week, CBS Sports college football writer Tom Fornelli released his rankings for every Big Ten team for the 2025 season. And when it comes to Maryland, let's just say that Fornelli isn't buying into the Terps.
Of the 18 teams within the conference, Fornelli ranks Maryland at No. 17, with only Purdue facing a worse outlook. The reason? Fornelli says that, although the schedule looks favorable on paper, even those favorable matchups include teams that have surpassed the Maryland football program.
“There is no Ohio State, Penn State or Oregon on the schedule, but the teams that are on the slate, the ones you look at and think, ‘Maryland can win that game,’ all seem to have surpassed the Terps in the last couple of seasons. Maryland could bounce back and get to a bowl in 2025, or things could get worse.”
While a bounce back season is expected, a worse outcome from Maryland's 4-8 record last season would be absolutely devastating for head coach Mike Locksley.
The Terps kick off the 2025 season with three very winnable games at home, including matchups with FAU, NIU, and Towson. From there, things get tricky the rest of the way. In fact, the Terps probably have a 50% shot at best in the final nine games of the season, which speaks to Fornelli's point.
Here's a quick look at the 2025 schedule:
- Week 1: FAU
- Week 2: NIU
- Week 3: Towson
- Week 4: at Wisconsin
- Week 5: Washington
- Week 6: Nebraska
- Week 7: at UCLA
- Week 8: Indiana (HC)
- Week 9: at Rutgers
- Week 10: at Illinois
- Week 11: Michigan
- Week 12: Michigan State (Ford Field)
Looking at the schedule, it's easy to find a way that Maryland can get to 7 or 8 wins in 2025. On the flip side, it's just as easy to see a scenario where Maryland finishes at 4-8 (again) or worse.
With head coach Mike Locksley entering his 8th year at Maryland, there's a growing sense that this could be a make-or-break season. While Locksley is solid on the recruiting trail, the folks in College Park want to see that recruiting success reflected by results on the field. And as the Big Ten conference continues to grow and become even more competitive, it's critical that the Terps find a way to do the same.
