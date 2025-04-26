Chicago Bears select physical Big Ten linebacker in 4th round of NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears used their 4th round pick on a physical linebacker from Maryland on Saturday. The Bears selected Ruban Hyppolite II with the No. 132 overall pick, adding an intriguing piece to their defensive unit. Hyppolite II became the first Terrapin linebacker drafted since Jermaine Carter in 2018.
In his five season at Maryland, Hyppolite accumulated 236 tackles (138 solo), 13 TFLs, 3.0 sacks, and one interception.
Via UMTerps.com:
Hyppolite II was a mainstay for the Terps throughout his five-year career from 2020-24. He was a 2024 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection. A 2023 team captain, Hyppolite II garnered Third Team All-Big Ten honors as a senior before being named to the Butkus Award Watch List ahead of his fifth year.
In 47 career games, the linebacker totaled 218 tackles (128 solo), 11 for loss, seven pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble. The linebacker led the Terps in tackles in 2024 (66) and was the 14th highest-graded defender (min 500 snaps) in the Big Ten, according to Pro Football Focus. He participated in the Hula Bowl in his home state of Florida.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
5-star prospect, former UConn commit, sets visit to Maryland basketball
BREAKING: Maryland football gains 4th commitment in 2026 class
Maryland reaches out to transfer portal guard from Kentucky