Coast-to-Coast Collision: Maryland Meets UCLA in a Clash of Styles
The Big Ten’s newest chapter unfolds as Maryland (4-2,1-2 Big Ten) and UCLA (2-4,2-1 Big Ten) square off in an East Coast vs West Coast battle. Maryland enters with a fast-paced offense and a defense built to disrupt, while UCLA counters with West Coast adaptability and a rising quarterback.
Maryland’s offense has been productive but uneven, averaging 354.5 total yards per game, ranking 97th nationally. Despite the imbalance, the Terps still manage to score 30.2 points per game, good for 56th in the country, thanks to efficient quarterback play and red-zone execution.
Maryland’s offensive production is led by quarterback Malik Washington, who has thrown for 1,506 yards with 10 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions, completing 62.3% of his passes. The passing attack is the clear strength for the Terps, generating 255.2 yards per game (49th in FBS), while the ground game lags at just 99.3 yards per contest, placing them 124th.
On the ground, DeJuan Williams has contributed 245 rushing yards on 69 carries with 2 touchdowns, providing steady support despite the team’s overall struggles in the run game.
In the receiving corps, Shaleak Knotts has emerged as a reliable target, hauling in 23 catches for 367 yards and 5 touchdowns, showcasing his ability to stretch the field and finish drives.
Maryland’s offense is well-positioned to produce against a UCLA defense that has struggled to contain the run and prevent scoring. While the Bruins rank a respectable 26th nationally in pass defense (173.7 yards per game), they’ve been vulnerable on the ground, allowing 195.8 rushing yards per contest, ranking 124th. That opens the door for Maryland to establish balance and rhythm.
More critically, UCLA gives up 29.2 points per game (102nd in FBS), suggesting Maryland’s 30.2-point scoring average could hold or even climb. If Washington continues his efficient quarterback play and the Terps capitalize on red-zone chances, they could exploit UCLA’s defensive inconsistencies and put up a strong offensive showing.
On the defensive side, Maryland has quietly emerged as one of the more efficient units in the country, allowing just 340.8 yards per game, ranking 52nd nationally. While the pass defense sits at 81st (228.0 yards per game), the Terps are stout against the run, giving up only 112.8 yards per contest (33rd). More importantly, they’ve been elite in scoring defense, surrendering just 16.8 points per game, good for 18th in the FBS.
Slowing down UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava will require Maryland’s defense to disrupt rhythm and force mistakes. Iamaleava has been efficient, throwing for 1,134 yards with 9 touchdowns and a 66.3% completion rate, but he’s also shown vulnerability with 3 interceptions. Maryland’s secondary, which ranks in the top five nationally in takeaways, is built to capitalize on errant throws and contested windows.
By mixing coverages, applying pressure with disguised blitzes, and forcing third-and-long situations, where UCLA converts just 39.7% of the time, Maryland can limit explosive plays and tilt the game in its favor.
Maryland is poised to edge UCLA 27–21 by executing a game plan built on precision, patience, and opportunism. Washington’s short-to-intermediate passing and play-action rhythm should keep UCLA’s defense off balance, especially with Knotts working the seams.
The Terps will look to exploit the Bruins’ porous run defense by feeding Williams to control tempo and set up manageable downs. With Maryland leading the nation in turnover margin (+10), their ability to protect the ball and capitalize on UCLA’s mistakes could be the difference in a tightly contested Big Ten clash.