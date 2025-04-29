Dallas Cowboys release 'secret audio' of Jerry Jones' NFL Draft call with Tommy Akingbesote
Maryland's Tommy Akingbesote had to wait until the 7th round to hear his name called in the NFL Draft, but it was certainly worth the wait. The defensive tackle was selected by the Cowboys with the No. 247 overall pick, adding a big piece to Jerry Jones' defensive unit.
Via Dallas Cowboys.com:
His power is more than present and that's due to where he holds most of his mass: in his arms, chest and shoulders. That will serve him well at the NFL level, and he uses his unique frame to be agile when it matters, by way of leaner (but not lean) lower half. So when watching his film, note his proclivity to do "crossovers" against offensive linemen to push their footwork to the limit, because it just works.
A high ceiling here, though still needing refinement from a coaching staff that can unlock his pro ability.
Akingbesote received the call that every college football player hopes to get, and it came courtesy of Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys released the 'secret audio' from that call, and it's clear that Akingbesote was happy to be headed to Dallas.
You can listen to the call below:
The 6-4, 316-pound defensive lineman started all 12 games for the Terrapins in 2024, finishing the year as the team's leading tackler among all defensive linemen (32). He appeared in 44 games and made 21 starts during his four years in College Park, cementing himself as a key contributor for the Terps up front. Now he'll look to continue that success with the Dallas Cowboys.
