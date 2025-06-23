EA Sports adds Maryland tradition to latest installment of college football game
Although the kickoff of the 2025 college football season is still over two months away, fans will soon be able to play with their favorite teams in the latest installment of EA Sports College Football 26. The game made its return last year after a decade's absence, allowing college football fans to enjoy one of the top sports-related video games ever released.
This year's version aims to bring even more realism to the game, highlighting specific traditions that make college football so great. For Maryland fans, the game is set to include a Terrapin tradition for the first time. On Monday, fans learned that the game will include the Maryland Victory Song.
Via EA.com:
"One of the big focal points of the audio experience this year was to push our crowd chants even more from where they were in CFB '25. So we recorded an additional 160 chants to feature in our game across all modes. Yes, even in High School for Road To Glory, there will be chants for the teams there.
We focused on amplifying Fight Songs and Rousers, to bring the music and crowd together, and from adding M-A-R-Y-L-A-N-D to the end of the Maryland Victory Song to B-G-S-U as part of Bowling Green's Ay Ziggy (both new songs btw), these have been a blast to put together."
