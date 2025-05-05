All terrapins

ESPN: Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore to serve suspension in 2025

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore will reportedly serve a two-game suspension in 2025 as a punishment relating to the sign-stealing scandal in 2023.

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
One of the biggest stories in all of college football during the 2023 season continues to play a role in the Big Ten conference ahead of 2025. On Monday, ESPN's Dan Wetzel reported that Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is expected to serve a two-game suspension as part of a self-imposed punishment from the University of Michigan. The punishment is related to the sign-stealing controversy surrounding former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions during the 2023 season.

Although Moore will serve the self-imposed two game suspension, that's likely not going to be the end of this story. The NCAA is still going to levy its own punishment to Michigan at some point in the near future, which could result in additional suspensions and/or recruiting restrictions. Some have advocated for Michigan's wins from the 2023 season to be vacated, but that seems unlikely at this point.

Maryland will take on Michigan in Week 11 in College Park.

Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

