ESPN: Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore to serve suspension in 2025
One of the biggest stories in all of college football during the 2023 season continues to play a role in the Big Ten conference ahead of 2025. On Monday, ESPN's Dan Wetzel reported that Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is expected to serve a two-game suspension as part of a self-imposed punishment from the University of Michigan. The punishment is related to the sign-stealing controversy surrounding former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions during the 2023 season.
Although Moore will serve the self-imposed two game suspension, that's likely not going to be the end of this story. The NCAA is still going to levy its own punishment to Michigan at some point in the near future, which could result in additional suspensions and/or recruiting restrictions. Some have advocated for Michigan's wins from the 2023 season to be vacated, but that seems unlikely at this point.
Maryland will take on Michigan in Week 11 in College Park.
