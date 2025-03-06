ESPN names one Maryland football player to keep an eye on during spring practice
It's no secret Maryland football is going to look vastly different in 2025. The Terrapins lost 21 players to the transfer portal and many more to graduation. Maryland's top three quarterbacks are all gone, running back Roman Hemby is gone, and so are the top two receivers. But Mike Locksley signed a top-25 class and brought in some valuable players via the portal.
Without quarterback Billy Edwards Jr, and playmakers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather, Maryland is going to need someone new to step up and seize the opportunity. According to ESPN's Jake Trotter he believes that could be former Oklahoma wide receiver, Jalil Farooq. Trotter named the former Sooner as a player to watch.
Jalil Farooq caught 89 career passes at Oklahoma until breaking his foot in the opener last season. He has the talent to give Maryland a game breaker at wideout with All-Big Ten performer Tai Felton gone.
The 6-1 playmaker started 25 career games with Oklahoma. He saw limited action last season, but played in all 13 games in 2023. Farooq caught 45 passes for 694 yards and two scores with the Sooners in '23. Could the former Oklahoma Sooner become Maryland's top receiver? It's possible.
