Maryland Football: ESPN predicts which NFL team is the best fit for All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs
When the Houston Texans gave up a second-round pick to the Buffalo Bills for former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Texans were hoping for a bigger season. But the injury bug reared its ugly head and Diggs couldn't play a full season. The former Maryland Terrapin played in eight games before suffering a season-ending injury. In those eight games, Diggs should why he is still one of the better receivers in the game catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns.
The Texans could still franchise tag the former Minnesota Vikings and Bill receiver, but there isn't much indication stating they will do that. Assuming Houston opts not to franchise tag Diggs, he will go off into free agency and figure out where the best fit is. Recently, ESPN shared the best fit for the 50 best free agents and the worldwide leader in sports believes Diggs should go right back to Houston.
The Texans need playmakers in the route tree to go with Nico Collins-- especially because Tank Dell might miss a good chunk of time-- so re-signing Diggs makes sense. After all, they traded a second-round pick to get him last offseason. Diggs had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns in 2024 before suffering an ACL injury in Week 8. Once healthy and cleared to play next season, Diggs can create separation and produce after the catch for quarterback C.J. Stroud and new offensive coordinator Nick Caley.
Throughout his career, Diggs has established himself as one of the premier receivers in the league. The former second-team All-Big Ten receiver was an All-Pro in 2020 and second-team All-Pro in 2022. He also led the league in receptions and yards in the 2020 season.
