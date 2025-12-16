Raiders vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 16
The Houston Texans host the Las Vegas Raiders in one of the most lopsided matchups of the season.
The Raiders were shut out in Philadelphia for their eighth-straight loss on Sunday, while the Texans kept rolling with a blowout win over the Cardinals for their sixth-straight win.
Can the Texans cover as huge home favorites?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 16.
Raiders vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Raiders +14.5 (-110)
- Texans -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Raiders: +900
- Texans: -1587
Total
- 37.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Raiders vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 21
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Raiders record: 2-12
- Texans record: 9-5
Raiders vs. Texans Betting Trends
- The Raiders are 5-9 against the spread this season.
- The Texans are 8-6 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 8-6 in the Raiders' games this season.
- The UNDER is 10-4 in the Texans' games this season.
- The Raiders are 2-5 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Texans are 5-2 against the spread at home this season.
Raiders vs. Texans Injury Reports
Raiders Injury Report
- Geno Smith – questionable
- Alex Bachman – questionable
- Ian Thomas – questionable
- Jordan Meredith – questionable
- Tyler Lockett – questionable
Texans Injury Report
- Nick Chubb – questionable
- E.J. Speed – questionable
- Woody Marks – questionable
Raiders vs. Texans Key Player to Watch
Nico Collins, Wide Receiver, Houston Texans
Nico Collins officially has his third-straight 1,000-yard season after racking up 85 yards and two touchdowns on just three catches against the Cardinals last week. He’s at 1,001 yards on the year, good for the seventh-most in the NFL.
Collins should keep that going this week at home against the Raiders.
The wideout has at least 75 yards in eight of 13 games this season, including three straight and six of his last seven contests. Houston may not need to pass the ball too much in the second half, but Collins should get his fair share of the action nevertheless.
Raiders vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
The Raiders didn’t put up any points against a pretty strong Philadelphia defense, and now Las Vegas heads to Houston where the Texans allow a league-low 16.3 points per game.
The Texans have been an under machine this season, and despite this being a low 37.5 total, that’s the way I’m going in this one.
I don’t see Houston surpassing the mid-20s again after putting up 40 points last week, and maybe the Raiders will get to double digits – if they score at all.
Pick: Under 37.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
