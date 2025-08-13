ESPN Projects Maryland Five-Star Commit Zion Elee's Fit With Program
ESPN looked at every five-star recruit that made a verbal commitment and discussed how they landed at their school and how they would fit in at the school when they arrive on campus.
ESPN recruiting scout Craig Haubert examined Zion Elee’s recruitment process and how he fits at Maryland. Elee verbally committed to Maryland on Dec. 7, 2024. After his commitment, he continued to communicate with other major programs, including Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, and Texas A&M. He initially planned to schedule official visits to these schools, but in February, he canceled those visits and officially shut down his recruitment.
Elee has remained committed to Maryland, despite other schools pursuing him to flip. Haubert described Elee’s pass rush skills and measurables as assets that will immediately improve one of the conference’s worst pass rush units. Alongside Maryland four-star 2025 freshman edge Zahir Mathis, he could form a top pass-rushing duo in the Big Ten.
“Good recruiting starts at home. If Maryland holds on to Elee, he'd be the first No. 1 prospect from the area to reach Maryland in the ESPN 300 era, and the first time in five cycles the Terps landed the top in-state prospect. At roughly 6-foot-4 with an 80-inch wingspan, Elee is a lean, lengthy and disruptive edge rusher. That length blended with an excellent first step and a strong motor wreaks havoc off the edge. Maryland ranked last in sacks (14) in the Big Ten in 2024. The Terps hope signing Elee and 2025 ESPN 300 defensive end will remedy that situation. They could emerge as one of the conference's most formidable pass-rushing duos.”
This season, Elee was a MaxPreps First Team All-American for St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Maryland), which is ranked No. 5 in the USA Today Super 25 rankings.