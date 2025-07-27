Football Bloodline: Brother of Michigan, Alabama cornerback earns 5-Star status
Big news for football fans and college programs across the country. Glassboro High School's Xavier Sabb just earned his fifth start as a recruit, placing him among the nation's very best. It is a huge accomplishment and college coaches are going to be paying attention. What truly sets Sabb apart is his designation as an "athlete", making him a highly sought after recruit.
Being listed as an "athlete" means versatility and talent - this kid can play anywhere, he is not locked into one position. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, he has been all over the field for Glassboro - defensive back, running back, and even taking snaps at quarterback. He has the speed and elusiveness to make plays from any position on the field, a true "wildcat" formation threat. Versatility like that is incredibly valuable at the next level.
Do not expect a quick decision. Sabb is in no rush and may not commit until we get closer to the 2027 Signing Day. The team who lands him is getting a game-changer, though. It might take some time for the college coaches to figure out exactly where he fits best, but one thing is certain: Xavier Sabb is a player to watch.
