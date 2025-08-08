All terrapins

Former Maryland CB Facing Pressure, Trade Rumors Entering Pivotal Year with Giants

Jalon Dixon

Jun 18, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Art Green (35) and cornerback Deonte Banks (2) participate in a drill during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jun 18, 2025; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants cornerback Art Green (35) and cornerback Deonte Banks (2) participate in a drill during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

Deonte Banks is fighting for more than just playing time. He may be fighting for his future in New York.

The former Maryland standout and 2023 first-round pick enters his third season with the Giants carrying both starting responsibilities and swirling trade speculation. After two seasons of up-and-down play—including a rough 2024 campaign marked by coverage breakdowns and effort concerns—Banks has become one of the most closely watched players in Giants camp.

Currently listed as a co-starter at right cornerback alongside Cor’Dale Flott, Banks still holds a top spot on the depth chart. But the addition of former Saints corner Paulson Adebo, and the emergence of younger defensive backs, has tightened the competition—and fueled talk of a possible exit.

According to recent reports, the Giants have quietly floated Banks in trade conversations, citing disappointment in his development. The low point? A 2024 season in which Banks allowed six touchdowns and surrendered a passer rating of 137.0 in coverage—ranking among the worst marks in the NFL.

The numbers, and the tape, haven’t been kind. Despite elite athletic tools and flashes of physical upside, Banks has struggled to turn that potential into consistency. Analysts have pointed to poor effort on film and lapses in technique as reasons why the Giants may look to move on.

But with no deal done yet, the opportunity to flip the narrative is still in Banks’ hands.

There have been glimmers of growth. Teammates have reportedly praised his approach this offseason, and his position as a co-starter suggests the coaching staff is still giving him every chance to prove he belongs. And with a Giants defense in flux and plenty of open competition, Banks’ physical profile still gives him a chance to rewrite his trajectory.

This is no longer about promise—it’s about proof. And for Deonte Banks, Year 3 is shaping up to be a defining moment.

