Former Maryland Football star QB parts ways with Euro pro team, returns to United States
Former Maryland star QB Taulia Tagovailoa is on the move again. On Saturday, the official Twitter/X account for the Hamburg Sea Devils announced that the team and Tagovailoa had parted ways, and that he would be returning to the United States for family reasons.
It was a short stay with the Sea Devils for Tagovailoa, as he signed with the team at the end of May.
After beginning his collegiate career at Alabama, Tagovailoa transferred to Maryland and became the top QB in program history. He rewrote the record books in College Park, finishing No. 1 all-time among QBs in a number of categories, including:
- Career Passing Yards (11,256)
- Single Season Passing Yards (3,860 in 2021)
- Career Completions (955)
- Single Season Completions (328 in 2021)
- Career Completion Percentage (67.1%)
- Single Season Completion Percentage (69.2% in 2021)
- Career Passing Touchdowns (76)
- Single Season Touchdowns (26 in 2021, Tied with Scott Milanovich (1993))
- Career 300-Yard Passing Games (15)
- Single Season 300-Yard Passing Games (7 in 2021)
- Career Total Offense (11,473)
Despite that success, Tagovailoa has struggled to find his footing at the professional level. He went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft and eventually landed in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. But he finished the 2024 campaign with just one completion for six yards, before being released ahead of training camp in May. He was then picked up by the Hamburg Sea Devils in May and his departure was announced in June.
