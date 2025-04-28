All terrapins

Former Maryland transfer portal commit signs with SEC school

After just four months with the Maryland Terrapins, the former commit entered his name into the portal again and has now committed to an SEC school.

Chris Breiler

The Maryland Terrapins received the commitment of offensive lineman Jayvin James during the winter transfer cycle. But after just four months as part of the Terrapin football program, James - a three-star OL portal prospect from Akron - entered the portal once again on April 16th. On Monday, it was announced that James had committed to Mississippi State.

Given the hits that Maryland has taken on the offensive line during the offseason, James was expected to be a starter for the Terrapins this fall. The 6-4, 285-pound OL appeared in 12 games and made nine starts for the Zips during the 2024 season.

Here's what James accomplished at Akron:

  • Appeared in all 12 games in 2024, starting nine games
  • Helped block for the fourth-best passing offense in the MAC, averaging 232.4 yards per game
  • Earned a 98.0 Pass Blocking Efficiency rating according to PFF in 2024, only allowing 10 pressures on the season

