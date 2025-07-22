Former Maryland WR Stefon Diggs cleared for practice
Former Maryland and current New England wide receiver Stefon Diggs has been cleared to practice nine months after tearing his ACL in his right knee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With Diggs participating at practice for New England’s first practice on Wednesday, he avoids being placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
Diggs, 31, signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract in the offseason after spending one season with the Houston Texans, acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Bills in March of 2024.
The 2015 fifth-round pick tore his ACL in a Week 8 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Before the injury, he recorded 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season in Houston. Diggs went to four consecutive Pro Bowls playing for the Buffalo Bills from 2020 to 2023. Diggs' best season came in 2020, when he led the league with 127 catches for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns, and he caught a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2022.
2024 was the first season in which he failed to reach the 1,000-yard receiving mark since 2017, when he was with the Minnesota Vikings.
Diggs' presence will be a welcome presence to the New England offense, which is trying to develop second-year quarterback Drake Maye while also trying to build with fellow free agent acquisition Mack Hollins. The Patriots are returning third-year slot specialist DeMario Douglas and other young receivers Ja’Lynn Polk, Javon Baker, Kayshon Battle, and rookie Kyle Williams.
The Patriots will begin their preseason schedule Friday, August 8, when they will host the Washington Commanders.
