Maryland target Aiden Derkack impresses at EYBL camp Thursday night

Four-Star Prospect Aiden Derkack Scores 37 points in Showcase Game Thursday Night

Colonia's Aiden Derkack (4) runs the ball against Ramapo in the North Group 3 semi-final on March 11, 2025 evening at The Dunn Center in Elizabeth. / Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

All week, coaches from all over the country are attending the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in North Augusta, South Carolina, to see elite prospects from across the nation. The Peach Jam is one of the most high-profile national basketball recruiting showcases in the country.

Maryland head coach Buzz Williams, along with other head coaches from major programs such as Notre Dame head coach Micah Shrewsberry, was on hand to watch 2026 four-star shooting guard Aiden Derkack score 37 points for Team Final in a 74-70 win over Team Thad on Thursday evening.

Derkack is averaging 21.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for Team Final, which is currently 1-3 in the tournament. He has the seventh-best performance index rating among all the prospects at the showcase with a score of 93.

The 6-foot-5 Derkack, who plays for Colonia High School (Colonia, New Jersey), was offered by Williams on June 13. Derkack is the third-highest prospect in New Jersey, the No. 16 ranked shooting guard, and the No. 69 ranked player nationally, according to On3.

Earlier this summer, On3 National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw spoke about Derkack’s offensive arsenal and what he could bring to a program.

“Aiden Derkack is a jack-of-all-trades type of wing. Someone who puts their fingerprints on many aspects of an outcome,” Shaw said about Derkack. “For starters, the 6-foot-6 wing plays hard and has a natural feel. He is comfortable attacking from the wing, getting teammates involved, and also defending multiple positions. He will need to work on his shooting consistency, but he limits turnovers and puts the ball in advantageous situations.”

As for what’s next for Derkack, he would like to decide on his commitment by November, but he says he's in no rush, as his recruitment process will dictate his next steps.

Maryland is looking to add a piece to go along with Austin Brown, a small forward out of Lufkin, Texas, in its 2026 recruiting class.

