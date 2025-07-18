Maryland QB battle heating up with former UCLA Bruins backup
Justyn Martin could not get anything going at UCLA. He made one career start, at Penn State, and looked good. He tossed a touchdown and threw the ball around the yard completing 73 percent of his passes.
He looked like the heir apparent to Ethan Garbers, until he wasn't.
Despite that sliver of success in a starting role, Martin saw the handwriting on the wall and knew that he needed to make a change following the 2024 season. He entered the transfer portal and transferred to the University of Maryland.
It could not have happened at a better time for Mike Locksley and the Terps. They were banking on longtime quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa receiving one more year of eligibility following the 2023 season. He failed in that effort, and Locksley then handed the offense over to Billy Edwards, Jr. He performed admirably, but left once the 2024 season was over via the transfer portal, eventually committing to Wisconsin. The departure of Edwards Jr. left the quarterback spot ripe for Martin to take.
However, the job is not being hand-delivered to Martin. He has to fend off a challenge from true freshman, four-star quarterback Malik Washington.
Locksley spoke about his new-look QB room following the Spring Game, including his thoughts on Justyn Martin and freshman QB Khristian Martin, who was named the game's Most Valuable Player.
“Been really pleased with Justyn Martin and his transition and what he's been able to do. He started off a little slow early, but I love the way that he finished in the second half — a couple of good drives.”
Locksley added the following on the freshman Martin after the game.
“To see Khristian be able to execute it really gives me hope that that room will be able to be good enough to give us chances to win.”
This all makes for good football. Fall camp will be interesting to see where the chips fall and who breaks the huddle first.
